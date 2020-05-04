Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.09 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $175.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average is $182.89. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

