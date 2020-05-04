Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $23.89 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.83 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

