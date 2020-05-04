Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $192.71 on Monday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

