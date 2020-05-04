Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.95 – $1.15 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRI opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

