Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.62. 81,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,622. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.60.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

