Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

