Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

