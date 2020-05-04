Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNSS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.83.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

