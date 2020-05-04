SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.55. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.62.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in SunOpta by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 673,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 202,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 437,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

