Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) vs. Liberty Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:LBRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Superior Energy Services and Liberty Oilfield Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Oilfield Services 0 7 7 0 2.50

Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus price target of $8.79, suggesting a potential upside of 104.93%.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% Liberty Oilfield Services 1.17% 2.85% 1.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Liberty Oilfield Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A Liberty Oilfield Services $1.99 billion 0.24 $39.00 million $0.53 8.09

Liberty Oilfield Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Oilfield Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.