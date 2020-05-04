Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

SUP stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.29. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.08.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

