SYSCO (SYY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect SYSCO to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect SYSCO to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.