T-Mobile Us (TMUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect T-Mobile Us to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile Us to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMUS opened at $86.93 on Monday. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

