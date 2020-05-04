Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.16 on Monday, reaching $1,314.45. 198,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,189.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,403 shares of company stock valued at $119,179,685. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.