TD Securities Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.70.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.15 to C$0.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835 over the last 90 days.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.