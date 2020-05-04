TD Securities Trims Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Target Price to C$5.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RME has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE RME opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 million and a PE ratio of -71.00. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.12.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$218.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.70 million. Research analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

