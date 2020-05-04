Tellor Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00061567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $5.88 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.02310345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00191805 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065010 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,248,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,157,980 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

