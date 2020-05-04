Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 282.13 ($3.71).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Tesco alerts:

LON:TSCO traded down GBX 2.61 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 235.40 ($3.10). 6,107,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.29. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.