The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

HCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $445.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

