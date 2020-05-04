Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Torex Gold Resources to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG stock opened at C$20.45 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at C$91,543.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Scotiabank cut Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight Capital raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark cut Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.64.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.