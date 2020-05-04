TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

In related news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

