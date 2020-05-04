Trane (TT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trane (NYSE:TT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Trane to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TT opened at $86.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.64. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

