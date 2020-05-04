TransMedics Group (TMDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMDX stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $354.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. BidaskClub raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at $334,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $206,200. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

