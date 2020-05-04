Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £801.06 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Christopher Rogers purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of £801.06 ($1,053.75).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.86) on Monday. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 918.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,390.62.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

TPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,389.30 ($18.28).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.