Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. FIX upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

