Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $182.89. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.