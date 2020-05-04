Trimble (TRMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Trimble has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.40-0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.40-0.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.