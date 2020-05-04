TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX and OpenLedger DEX. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $1.68 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.02310345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00191805 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065010 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Kryptono, Upbit, CoinExchange, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Tokenomy, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Exrates, OEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Gate.io, Tidex, Fatbtc, LBank, BitForex, LATOKEN, Zebpay, CoinBene, Allcoin, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, Livecoin, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Bibox, Bittrex, DigiFinex, Exmo, RightBTC, CoinEgg, DragonEX, Coinnest, Bit-Z, IDCM, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, Binance, Rfinex, BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, Liqui, DDEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitfinex, YoBit, IDAX, Coinrail, Braziliex, Ovis, Liquid, Koinex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

