Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,904 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

