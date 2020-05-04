Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of TSN opened at $56.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

