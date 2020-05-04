U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $3.32 on Monday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 103.94% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

