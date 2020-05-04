Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.64.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:UA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 294,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

