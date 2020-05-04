Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 166,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Western Union by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 398,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The Western Union by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,748,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.