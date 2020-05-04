Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,258 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in United Rentals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $112.31 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.