Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $5,348,410,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $606,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,433,000 after buying an additional 131,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

AVB stock opened at $157.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.