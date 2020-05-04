Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 361,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.19% of H & R Block as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in H & R Block by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in H & R Block by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

