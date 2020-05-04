Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 29,704 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AptarGroup stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.