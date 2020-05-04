Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 3,864 Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.07% of Graham as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $366.62 on Monday. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $756.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

