Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 56,490 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 335,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

