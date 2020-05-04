Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 5,900 Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $233.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.21. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.21.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,390 shares of company stock worth $5,250,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

