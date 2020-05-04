Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 51,831.2% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 311,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 310,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of VRSK opened at $151.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.