Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 13,732 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.06% of Sanderson Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 30.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $135.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

