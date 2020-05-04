Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 36,631 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.