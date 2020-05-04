Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 47,019 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,691,000 after purchasing an additional 174,936 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.