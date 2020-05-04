Unigestion Holding SA Invests $1.18 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 816.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $161.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -884.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

