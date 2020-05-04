Unigestion Holding SA Invests $1.28 Million in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.