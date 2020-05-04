Unigestion Holding SA Invests $1.91 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Waters by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $179.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $182.44.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.