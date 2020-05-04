Unigestion Holding SA Invests $3.59 Million in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.09% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $56.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.82. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

