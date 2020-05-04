Unigestion Holding SA Invests $4.36 Million in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8,477.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,179 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 47.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 358.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

