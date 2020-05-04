Unigestion Holding SA Invests $5.10 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,794.08.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,396.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,349.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,792.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

